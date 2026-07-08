Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and guest Mick Colageo discuss the Bruins roster and whether their July 1 moves leave the door open for something else to happen this summer. They also go over development camp & answer a few questions from the fans.

0:00 – Welcome in

4:48 – Will Bruins make another move this offseason?

19:35 – Prizepicks

23:45 – Subscribe to the podcast!

24:34 – Takeaways from Bruins development camp

36:03 – Joe & Mick answer your Bruins questions

1:00:35 – Wrapping up!

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