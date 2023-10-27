Is This Celtics Roster the Best Since Kevin Garnett Era?

In the latest episode of the Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast featuring Gary Tanguay, the guys discuss the Celtics win over the Knicks, how the new stars played, Jaylen Brown’s struggles, NBA officiating, and more!

TIMELINE:

0:00 Intro

0:30 Celtics season opening win against the Knicks

2:00 Kristaps Porzingis looks phenomenal, Jrue Holiday still needs to be acclimated

3:30 Do Celtics need to worry about their bench?

4:45 Jaylen Brown struggles in season opener, will Celtics regret the supermax contract?

8:00 Would you trust Jaylen Brown in a big game situation?

12:30 Is this Celtics team the best since the Kevin Garnett era?

15:21 FanDuel Sportsbook

14:00 Does the NBA still have an officiating problem with their referees?

17:00 James Harden drama continues to unfold in Philadelphia

21:30 Victor Wembanyama makes his NBA debut

28:45 Bob Ryan All-Star Game story time

