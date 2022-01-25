Is Top 5 Tatum Back?

old friend Kyle Draper, the Play-by-Play Announcer for Sacramento Kings. First Sherrod Gary and Kwani discuss Jayson Tatum’s 50 piece and Marcus Smart’s return vs the Wizards. Then they welcome Kyle to talk some Kings basketball and if the Celtics can poach some players from Sactown.

0:38 Kwani on meeting Michael B. Jordan

3:00 Jayson Tatum Season-High 51 PTS Explosion vs Wizards

7:30 The Celtics Made Shots vs Washington! Can they keep it up?

13:15 Marcus Smart Returns

13:55 Smart’s Postgame Comments

19:45 Celtics can make a run

22:00 Celtics 3-6 w/o Smart

23:50 Smart’s Playmaking + Trade Rumors

33:55 Kyle Draper Joins the show!

35:30 Talent on the Sacramento Kings + Could C’s target De’Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield & Harrison Barnes?

41:30 Kings should be better

49:30 Positives from Sactown’s season

54:20 Kings Slander Session

58:00 Celtics vs Kings Preview

1:00:40: Remembering Kobe Bryant & Sekou Smith

