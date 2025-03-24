Is Travis Hunter Must Draft? Could Abdul Carter Fall? | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick react to reports of wide receiver Stefon Diggs visiting the Patriots. They also discuss how Jameis Winston signing with the Giants could impact New England, Eliot Wolf’s comments on the team’s draft strategy, and Boston College’s Pro Day hosted by Bill O’Brien. Plus, the Patriots re-sign linebacker Christian Elliss. All that before diving into your questions in a full mailbag episode!

0:05 – Introduction

2:07 – Jameis Winston signed by GIants

4:21 – Shedeur Sanders to New York?

6:28 – Cam Ward predictions

10:05 – Left Tackle Concerns

12:41 – LB Christian Ellis Resigning

14:17 – Ellis’s Communication

16:01 – Leadership in Defense

21:32 – PrizePicks Promo

23:09 – Best Player Available Approach

27:01 – Trading Down Approach

29:02 – Generational Prospects

30:54 – Taylor’s Travis Hunter Film Preview

32:40 – Patriots Membership Benefits

35:02 – Draft Strategy for NE

36:49 – Running Back Concerns

39:00 – Tight End Needs

42:14 – Free Agency Updates

43:49 – Front Office Changes

48:00 – Tyron Smith to Pats?

50:01 – Deion Sanders Update

