Is Travis Hunter Must Draft? Could Abdul Carter Fall? | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick react to reports of wide receiver Stefon Diggs visiting the Patriots. They also discuss how Jameis Winston signing with the Giants could impact New England, Eliot Wolf’s comments on the team’s draft strategy, and Boston College’s Pro Day hosted by Bill O’Brien. Plus, the Patriots re-sign linebacker Christian Elliss. All that before diving into your questions in a full mailbag episode!
0:05 – Introduction
2:07 – Jameis Winston signed by GIants
4:21 – Shedeur Sanders to New York?
6:28 – Cam Ward predictions
10:05 – Left Tackle Concerns
12:41 – LB Christian Ellis Resigning
14:17 – Ellis’s Communication
16:01 – Leadership in Defense
21:32 – PrizePicks Promo
23:09 – Best Player Available Approach
27:01 – Trading Down Approach
29:02 – Generational Prospects
30:54 – Taylor’s Travis Hunter Film Preview
32:40 – Patriots Membership Benefits
35:02 – Draft Strategy for NE
36:49 – Running Back Concerns
39:00 – Tight End Needs
42:14 – Free Agency Updates
43:49 – Front Office Changes
48:00 – Tyron Smith to Pats?
50:01 – Deion Sanders Update
