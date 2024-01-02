Is Trent Brown Done with Patriots? & Mike Onwenu Shares Thoughts on Extension

Taylor Kyles from CLNS Media and Sophie Weller from A to Z Sports are discussing the current situation and future prospects of Left Tackle Trent Brown and Mike Onwenu with the New England Patriots. They delve into Brown’s recent loss of a $6.5 million incentive bonus, a consequence of being made a healthy scratch in the game against the Bills, which raises questions about his ongoing role with the team. In contrast, Mike Onwenu’s commitment to the Patriots remains strong. Onwenu, in a statement to Sophie Weller, expressed his dedication to the team that chose him in the sixth round. “It’s really where I built myself, turning into the person that I am. They took the opportunity on me, drafting me in the sixth round. So I always like to, not necessarily prove doubters wrong, but I like to prove myself right. I always like to put my best foot forward and just prove that I’m supposed to be here and I am here,” Onwenu said.

