It Sounds Like the Patriots Will Play Caedan Wallace at Left Tackle

The Patriots closed out their Friday night at the 2024 NFL Draft by selecting Penn State offensive tackle Caeden Wallace with the 68th overall pick.

Wallace, 6-foot-5, 341 pounds, started 40 games (1,000+ snaps) for the Nittany Lions over the course of the last five seasons — all of which came at right tackle.

This of course had people, including myself, wondering what New England’s plan along the offensive line is. They just signed Mike Onwenu to a three-year, $57 million contract extension and according to Ian Rapoport, “he’s expected to be [their] right tackle moving forward.”

So where does Wallace fit in? Eliot Wolf told us in his post-pick press conference:

“We feel like Caedan has the athleticism to play over on the left side,” New England’s de facto general manager explained. “Really, his teammate Olu Fashanu, that the Jets drafted, was the reason that he played on the right. So athletically, there’s no reason why he couldn’t make the switch over there. He’s a really smart, dedicated kid that we feel like can handle that.”

Wolf also said that Wallace could also play guard, and described him as a “four-position guy.”

The 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl participant is equally, if not more, confident that he can make the switch over to the left side at the next level:

“Super confident,” the Patriots newest offensive lineman told the media on Friday night of his ability to play left tackle. “I play every position on the line and I’m just excited to get there and learn under some great coaches and get after it.”

New #Patriots OT Caedan Wallace on his comfort level playing left tackle:



"Super confident. I've played every position on the line."



Says he's excited to learn from great coaches and get after it in New England. pic.twitter.com/lVv5t9Gmkk — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) April 27, 2024

Wallace later described his game as “physical and intelligent,” while adding that he’s “a baller.”

“I can’t wait to bring that to the league,” he continued. “I’m just excited to– I keep saying it but I’m excited to get out there and just learn more about the game and just grind.”

Wolf mentioned several weeks ago that free agent acquisition Chukwuma Okorafor could play left tackle for them “if the season started today.” However, he’s under contract for just one season, making Wallace the presumed future plan for New England at the position.

The Patriots’ selection of Wallace wraps up their first three picks of the NFL Draft, a run in which they selected all offensive players for the first time since 2006 (RB Laurence Maroney, WR Chad Jackson, TE David Thomas). They head into Saturday, rounds four through seven, with picks 103, 110, 180, 193, and 231.

Follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick for the latest up-to-date Patriots and Boston sports news!