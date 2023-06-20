Jack Jones Legal Troubles, Potential Patriots, and DeAndre Hopkins Latest

Join 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Alex Barth and Pat Pulpit’s Brian Hines on another episode of Patriots Beat! From the legal turbulence around Jack Jones to exclusive insights on New England’s spring practices, this episode covers it all. We’re also discussing potential signings including Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliot, and DeAndre Hopkins. Don’t miss out!



⏱️ TIMESTAMPS ⏱️

0:00 – Jack Jones pleads not guilty to 9 gun charges

– Jack Jones pleads not guilty to 9 gun charges 6:45 – Will Jones get released?

– Will Jones get released? 19:00 – DeAndre Hopkins update

– DeAndre Hopkins update 24:00 – Speculation on Patriots signing Dalvin Cook

– Speculation on Patriots signing Dalvin Cook 26:30 – Ezekiel Elliot as a potential new addition to Patriots?

– Ezekiel Elliot as a potential new addition to Patriots? 33:30 – Will Jack Jones get suspended?

– Will Jack Jones get suspended? 37:20 – More on Myles Bryant

– More on Myles Bryant 38:30 – CB Free Agents

– CB Free Agents 41:00 – O-Line and Trent Brown’s importance

Join the conversation and share your thoughts on these issues. Stay tuned for more updates.

This episode of the Patriots Beat Podcast is brought to you by:

FanDuel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. Get a NO SWEAT FIRST BET up to $1000 DOLLARS when you visit FanDuel.com/BOSTON! That’s $1000 back in BONUS BETS if your first bet doesn’t win.

