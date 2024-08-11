Jacoby Brissett Has BEST DAY on Patriots Camp Day 12

FOXBORO — Mike Kadlick and Taylor Kyles break down the quarterback play from Day 12 of Patriots camp, highlighting stellar play from both Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye.

Christian Gonzalez just undercut an out for a near-pick of Brissett, but the ball bounced up and Reagor nearly caught in near the boundary Brissett had been dealing before that, going 4-5 with his only incompletion coming on Reagor’s deep drop — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) August 11, 2024

Drake Maye, rolling to his left, hits Ja’Lynn Polk in stride on a crosser. Great throw and catch. — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) August 11, 2024

