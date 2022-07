Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal and Evan Marinofsky of CLNS Media discuss what it would mean if the Bruins brought back David Krejci. The guys also get into Jake DeBrusk rescinding his trade request, what David Pastrnak’s extension should look like and an early look at the 2022-23 schedule.

