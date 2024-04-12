Jalen Brunson Puts on Masterclass to Beat Boston | Celtics Knicks Postgame

Jalen Brunson scored 39 points in just three quarters, propelling the New York Knicks toward a 118-109 win over the Boston Celtics, as they continue their pursuit of the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. After the game, tune into The Garden Report’s live Celtics Postgame Show. Join Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano and John Zannis as they provide in-depth insights and analysis from the Celtics’ matchup against the Knicks.

This episode of the Garden Report is brought to you by:

Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Elevate your style game on and off the course with the PXG Spring Summer 2024 collection. Head over to PXG.com/GARDEN and save 10% on all apparel.