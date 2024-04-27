Ja’Lynn Polk: Patriots Are Getting “A Beast” in Their New Wide Receiver

The Patriots took Eliot Wolf’s promise and executed it in round two of the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Washington wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk with the No. 37 overall pick.

New England went into the night in position No. 34, but traded back with the Chargers to No. 3 after their rumored target in WR Keon Coleman was nabbed by the Bills at 33. They moved up to pick No. 110 from 137 in the process.

Ultimately, they selected Polk – the 6-foot-2, 205-pound outside wide receiver who’s known for his contested catch ability.

“A beast, man,” the former Huskie told reporters on Friday night when asked what New England is getting in their new pass catcher. “A dude that loves football, loves his teammates, and you know [is] ready to build and be able to come and bring a great player and a very electric person, and go on to win games.”

Polk was one of two Washington receivers, the other being No. 9 overall pick Rome Odunze, to exclipes 1,000 yards receiving this past season. On the Washington offensive staff? Now-Patriots wide receivers coach Tyler Hughes, who was an offensive quality control coach for the Huskies during their National Championship run. Here’s what Polk had to say about his new position coach:

“I just remember him always being in the facility, always trying to build our team up and find ways for us to go out there and win games. When you have an opportunity to be around great coaches like that who are determined to get their players better, and their team as well, it creates a championship team. It’s blessed opportunity to be able to be coached by a guy that loves the work and loves to win games.”

Polk is New England’s second selection of the 2024 NFL Draft behind quarterback Drake Maye, who the team selected with the No. 3 overall pick on Thursday night. He’s seemingly excited to get to work with his new signal caller:

“The guy’s electric,” said Polk of Maye. “He goes out there and he’s able to go out there and makes plays for his team. Great guy man, awesome player.”

The two will get to learn and grow together in the revamped, weaponized, Patriots’ offense run and called by offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

New England picks again with selection No. 68 in the third round.

