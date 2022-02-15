James Harden Reveals Why He Left Nets

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Bobby Manning reports LIVE from Wells Fargo Center as the Celtics prepare for the 76ers who are without their new star James Harden. Both James Harden and Ben Simmons were introduced on Tuesday after being traded in a blockbuster deal last Thursday.

The Boston Celtics (33-25, sixth in the Eastern Conference) are searching for their 9th straight win vs the Philadelphia 76ers (34-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference) as they continue to rise in the East.

