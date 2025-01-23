EXCLUSIVE: James White Reacts to Josh McDaniels Returning to Patriots | Patriots Daily

Mike Kadlick of Patriots Daily is joined by former Patriots running back James White to discuss the changes in the Patriots coaching staff. As someone who played in Josh McDaniels’ scheme for many years, he provides valuable insight on what the new offensive coordinator will bring to Drake Maye’s offense.
0:00 – Intro
1:52 – Reacting to Mayo Firing
4:19 – Reaction to McDaniels Hiring
7:15 – What is it like playing for McDaniels?
PrizePicks
10:49 – Similarities of McDaniels and Belichick
14:05 – Breaking Down McDaniels’ System
Gametime
18:28 – Running Back Role in McDaniels’ Offense
21:13 – Would James White Coach?
