Jason Kidd Calls Jaylen Brown Best Player on Celtics

BOSTON — Mavs Head Coach Jason Kidd was asked about the challenges of going up against Jaylen Brown. He responded, “Well, Jaylen’s their best player.” CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Celtics Blog’s Noa Dalzell reacted to Kidd’s comments.

This episode of the Garden Report is brought to you by:

Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !