Javon Baker Has BEST DAY on Day 8 of Patriots Camp

FOXBORO — Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick discuss the wide receiver performance from Day 8 of Patriots training camp. They highlight Javon Baker, who had his best day so far of his already impressive training camp.

Javon Baker sent Isaiah Bolden to the shadow realm and appeared to just stay in on the back line Drake Maye on the pass — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) August 2, 2024

Friday’s been Javon Baker’s best practice in #Patriots camp. He’s been unguardable today. — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) August 2, 2024

