Close Menu
Subscribe
NFL

Javon Baker Has BEST DAY on Day 8 of Patriots Camp

Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick break down the big day for the rookie receiver
Jackson TolliverBy 1 Min Read

FOXBORO — Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick discuss the wide receiver performance from Day 8 of Patriots training camp. They highlight Javon Baker, who had his best day so far of his already impressive training camp.

 

Patriots Press Pass is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !

Share.

Jackson Tolliver is a producer, writer, and editor for CLNS Media. He graduated from Emerson College in 2024 where he studied journalism, focused on sports media. He previously worked for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent and WHDH 7News as a broadcast writer.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.