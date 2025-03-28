The New England Patriots have released team captain Ja’Whaun Bentley.

Bentley took to X to express his love for New England and to say goodbye to Patriots faithful.

New England‼️

Thank You for Everything‼️

It’s Been a Blessing 🖤🎱 — JB (@NVBentley33) March 28, 2025

Bentley was originally drafted in 2018 by the Patriots but didn’t seem to hit his stride until 2020 when he broke out starting in 13 games. He continued to be a presence on the Patriots defense up until this past season when he only played 2 games due to an injury he sustained in a Week 2 game.

There were some who believed Bentley – a physical thumping middle linebacker – did not fit new head coach Mike Vrabel’s scheme. As such Bentley slimmed down by 20 pounds this offseason.

Earlier this month the Patriots committed 3 years and $33 million to free agent linebacker Robert Spillane. Then earlier this week the Pats matched a two-year offer sheet for restricted free agent linebacker Christian Elliss that is worth up to $13.5 million.

Bentley is now the 4th captain from the 2024 team to be given his walking papers this offseason joining David Andrews, Dietrich Wise and Jacoby Brissett.

3rd year cornerback Christian Gonzalez took to X to share his thoughts on the matter in a simple two line response. “Bruh what??”

Bruh what??? — Gonzo (@chrisgonzo28) March 28, 2025

Bentley, 28, was scheduled to earn $4.35 million in base salary this season.