Brown Dominates, Blood Drawn, Boston takes 2-0 Series Lead vs Orlando | Garden Report Postgame Show

With Jayson Tatum being ruled out of game 2 it was up to the other J to step up, and step up he did. Jaylen Brown dropped 36 Points in the Celtics 109-100 win over the Magic. The game was very physical and gave us one of the most iconic Kristaps Porzingis moments ever where the man return to the court after bleeding from his head. John Zannis, Bobby Manning, Not Dalzell and Jimmy Toscano go LIVE on The Garden Report Postgame Show to break down the win and share their takeaways from game 2 of the playoffs.

