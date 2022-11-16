Subscribe
Jaylen Brown Calls Out Joe Tsai for Kyrie Irving Suspension

CLNS Media

Jaylen Brown continues to be outspoken and “alarmed” by the saga unfolding in Brooklyn with Kyrie Irving. Brown took the opportunity to speak on Joe Tsai issuing the suspension on Kyrie Irving, and said:

“His response was alarming to me. Our society has more work to do, including Joe Tsai.”

Jaylen’s Full Press Conference:

CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon reacted to Brown’s comments.

