Jaylen Brown’s 31 Leads Celtics to Historic Win over Suns

Jaylen Brown’s right knee did little to deter him Friday night, as the reigning Finals MVP dropped 31 points to lead the Celtics to a 123-103 win over the Phoenix Suns. The victory came after Boston’s nine-game winning streak was snapped by the Miami Heat Wednesday, and also marked the Celtics’ 19th win after a loss.

Brown’s 31 came on 10-16 shooting from the field and 3-4 from three-point range, while Jayson Tatum poured in 23 points on 9-18 shooting. Meanwhile, Devin Booker led the struggling Suns with 37 points on 15-29 shooting, along with five rebounds and six assists.

Regarding Brown’s injury, head coach Joe Mazzulla reiterated his trust in the 28-year-old and noted how well he has managed the pain. Friday marked the first time the Celtics’ rotation was fully healthy since February 23rd.

“There’s no one that understands his body, there’s no one that prepares—mentally and physically—the way he does,” Mazzulla said.

Brown acknowledged the adjustments he’s had to make due to the injury, one of them being an emphasis on skill over athleticism.

“It’s all about just figuring that out,” he said. “I’ve been using these games to figure that out, and take it one day at a time.”

He added that he watched clips of Paul Pierce’s shot-creating as part of those adjustments.

“I felt like I didn’t have my normal burst, but I was still able to be effective,” Brown said. “As we continue to move forward, I’m hoping to feel better and better.”

Boston’s drubbing over Phoenix also came with some history for the home team. One of Brown’s first-quarter threes put him at 14th on the Celtics’ all-time scoring list, surpassing Antoine Walker. A pair of second-quarter triples by Kristaps Porzingis and Payton Pritchard tied and then broke the NBA record for most threes made in a single season.

“It says we fight for a good shot, regardless of what it is,” Mazzulla said of his team’s latest feat. “Less than half of those attempts were from three tonight because of the way they were defending us, and we were able to fight for good looks versus the coverage.”

“Everybody, for the most part, can space the floor and is a threat behind the line,” Tatum said. “Credit to guys for working on their game, and it’s what makes us special.”

The Celtics’ hot three-point shooting was evident in the opening frame, as Kristaps Porzingis’ top-of-the-key triple put them up 5-2 with 11 minutes remaining. Brown’s half-court heave, akin to those attempted by fans during halftime contests, banked in to cap off an 8-0 Boston run with seven minutes left. After the Suns cut Boston’s lead to one, the C’s scored eight more unanswered for a 31-22 lead at the end of the first.

Boston extended their lead to as many as 20 in the second quarter and would maintain their double-digit dominance with buckets from across the floor. Though Phoenix made attempts to trim the deficit, the Celtics carried a 13-point lead into the locker room, 60-47,

The Celtics put on some string music in the second half, as Tatum’s fancy footwork led to an 18-foot jumper and an 18-point lead with 10:14 left in the third quarter. Brown’s third three of the night gave the C’s a 23-point lead with 8:30 remaining. The Celtics turned on cruise control through the rest of the period, ultimately leading 90-75 at its end. Despite Booker’s best efforts and the Suns getting within 15, Boston hummed in the final frame for a 20-point win.

Aside from Boston’s perimeter marksmanship, the team’s activity in the paint was crucial toward the victory. The Celtics dropped 52 points in the paint to the Suns’ 36 and grabbed 11 offensive rebounds en route to nine second-chance points.

The Celtics’ homestand continues Sunday night, when they face the Washington Wizards at 6 p.m. ET.