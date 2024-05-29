Did Jaylen Brown Deserve ECF MVP?

A. Sherrod Blakely, Kwani Lewis, and Gary Washburn recap the Celtics sweeping the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals and reflect on Jaylen Brown winning the Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP over Jayson Tatum. They look forward to the NBA Finals and make their guesses on how Tatum will perform in that series, and discuss the recent Stephen A. Smith comments regarding Jaylen Brown.

