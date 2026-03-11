Jaylen Brown Ejected & Celtics fall to Spurs | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell 

Celtics reporter Noa Dalell recaps the Celtics’ 125-116 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, which included a career game from Ron Harper Jr (22 points on 8-11 FG), a huge third quarter from Derrick White (who finished with 34 points, 7 assists), and 24 points from Jayson Tatum. Plus, some thoughts on Jaylen Brown’s ejection and how the Celtics dealt with Victor Wembenyama.

0:00 – Initial Reaction to Celtics loss to Spurs

4:03 – Jaylen Brown’s ejection

11:13 – Prizepicks

12:17 – More thoughts on the loss

12:41 – Jayson Tatum performance

16:15 – Ron Harper Jr. performance

20:55 – Derrick White performance

23:07 – Final thoughts on the loss

23:47 – Wrapping up

You Got Boston on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!