Jaylen Brown Ejected & Celtics fall to Spurs | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell 

Updated:1 Min Read

Celtics reporter Noa Dalell recaps the Celtics’ 125-116 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, which included a career game from Ron Harper Jr (22 points on 8-11 FG), a huge third quarter from Derrick White (who finished with 34 points, 7 assists), and 24 points from Jayson Tatum. Plus, some thoughts on Jaylen Brown’s ejection and how the Celtics dealt with Victor Wembenyama.

0:00 – Initial Reaction to Celtics loss to Spurs

4:03 – Jaylen Brown’s ejection

12:17 – More thoughts on the loss

12:41 – Jayson Tatum performance

16:15 – Ron Harper Jr. performance

20:55 – Derrick White performance

23:07 – Final thoughts on the loss

23:47 – Wrapping up

