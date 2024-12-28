Jaylen Brown Erupts For Season-High 44 Points | Celtics vs Pacers Postgame Show

The Celtics cruised to victory over the Indiana Pacers, 142-105, on the back of 44 points from Jaylen Brown. It was a remarkable bounce-back after Boston dropped their previous two games, and Payton Pritchard also regained form after three straight single-digit scoring outings.

Join John Zannis, Jimmy Toscano, Noa Dalzell, and Bobby Manning as they unpack the action from the first of two straight matchups between the two sides.

