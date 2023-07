Jaylen Brown and the Celtics will stop talking extension while Brown travels overseas for a NBPA event, according to the Boston Globe, while Boston lost again in the Summer League. Jordan Walsh shot 3-11, JD Davison and Dalano Banton’s eight turnovers undermined the offense while Jay Scrubb played well again as his case for a two way Celtics contract grew.

Bobby Manning recapped another busy day in July as the Summer League nears its conclusion on Saturday.