Jaylen Brown Erupts for 40 Points in Game 2

John Zannis, A. Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, and Jimmy Toscano break down the Celtics’ Game 2 win over the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. They discuss Jaylen Brown’s breakout game, Jayson Tatum’s scoring troubles, whether the Pacers can come back in this series, and much more.

This episode of the Garden Report is brought to you by:

Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices