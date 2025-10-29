Jaylen Brown Goes Off, Celtics Upset Cavs | Garden Report

The Garden Report goes LIVE right after the Celtics’ big win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Join Noa Dalzell, John Zannis, Bobby Manning, Jimmy Toscano, and Sherrod Blakely from CLNS Media as they break down Boston’s 2nd win of the season.

Jaylen Brown led the charge with 30 points, including 13 during a massive 20–3 run to close the first half that helped Boston pull away and snap Cleveland’s three-game winning streak.

0:00 – INSTANT REACTION

1:08 – Celtics’ rebounding leads to victory

17:06 – Luka Garza’s standout performance

19:07 – Celtics’ hard play leads to victory

25:50 – Jaylen Brown

59:13 – Versatility of players in team roles

1:02:12 – Importance of rebounding as a team effort

1:07:26 – Noa’s Prediction for Josh’s shooting percentage

1:11:20 – Importance of understanding team roles

1:17:58 – Expectations for Jaylen Brown this season

1:23:16 – Payton Pritchard and Derrick White shooting struggles

1:35:55 – Noa’s Exclusive w/ Jayson Tatum on You Got Boston

