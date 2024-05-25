Jaylen Brown Goes Off in Game 2 + Game 3 Expectations

The Boston Celtics defeated the Indiana Pacers 126-110 in Game 2 of the NBA’s 2024 Eastern Conference finals thanks to a career playoff-high matching 40 points from Jaylen Brown. But it came at the expense of backup big man Luke Kornet’s wrist being sprained on a team already thin at center; will Boston be okay with Kornet on the bench?

On the other side of the court, however, we saw Pacers star Tyrese Halliburton leave the game injured in the second half with what initially appeared to be a re-aggravation of the hamstring injury that kept him out for significant time this season. Will he be able to play when the series shifts pack to Indiana for Game 3, and if not, is a sweep incoming?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast reacted to the win postgame from the Garden (excuse the Wi-Fi issues, please), seeing some small ball looks that paid off — and defensive lapses that did not.

0:00 – Intro

3:00 – Analysis of Jaylen Brown’s performance and defense

4:10 – Jaylen Brown’s response to not making All-NBA

5:30 – Prize Picks

7:00 – Jaylen Brown’s impressive performance with 40 points

8:01 – Pascal Siakam’s standout performance in the game

11:20 – GameTime

16:30 – Experimenting with lineups for success

18:00 – Adjusting shot selection for success

21:27 – Celtics proving doubters wrong

The Celtics Lab podcast is brought to you by Prize Picks and Gametime.

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

