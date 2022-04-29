Jaylen Brown Hamstring Injury Update

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown dealt with hamstring tightness in Game 4 between the Celtics and Nets in Brooklyn that persisted through the middle of the week. Ime Udoka provided an update on the injury at practice on Thursday, stating that the Celtics expect Brown to play in Game 1 vs the Bucks on Sunday. Brown had an extra look at the tightness and is receiving attention from Boston’s strength staff as a troubling ailment he dealt with earlier in the season returns. Meanwhile, the Bucks are reportedly expecting to play the entire series without Khris Middleton due to an MCL sprain.

Bobby Manning reports on the two key injuries outside Celtics practice in Brighton.