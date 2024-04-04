Jaylen Brown Injury and Thunder Pressure Force Celtics to Win on Defense

BOSTON — Al Horford cleared the runway, stretching both arms out as Jaylen Brown dunked in front of him as the Celtics soared to a runaway win behind his four straight points that vaulted Boston ahead by 15 points early in the fourth quarter. Without the intrigue of Thunder stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams suiting up, Oklahoma City still posed an interesting contrast in styles that kept the game close until late. Turnovers, fouling and at times the Thunder’s pace all impacted the Celtics even if Boston’s shooting kept Oklahoma City at arm’s length.

“They do a great job of, when you’re trying to be in shifts, if you’re up a little too high, they back cut you,” Joe Mazzulla said. “That’s where they get their offensive rebounds. That’s where they put the pressure on the rim. I thought the end of the third and the entire fourth quarter, our body position was tremendous, but I thought we had some where they back cut us a little. It was good to learn from.”

The Celtics separated for a 135-100 win with a 42-17 final frame, flexing their defense, extending a 17-5 advantage behind the line and outscoring the Thunder 27-11 in second chance points. Mazzulla called Mark Daigneault one of the best analytical coaches in the league before the game and that forced Boston to maintain an awareness about how Oklahoma City wanted to keep the game close. For the Celtics, Mazzulla said, that involved cutting down turnovers, limiting opposing offensive rebounding and not fouling. They did all but the latter, and kept the margin close with a 15-10 differential at the line in the third, where the Thunder won, 36-32.

Oklahoma City built a lead in the first playing through Josh Giddey drives and forcing turnovers, something Daigneault said his team doesn’t intend to do though often does. The Celtics showed signs of how they’d recover, Brown hitting Jrue Holiday on the roll, who kicked to Jayson Tatum, who swung to Kristaps Porzingis for the first of many multi-pass possessions setting up threes. Boston assisted on 33 of its 50 baskets and received eight from Payton Pritchard, who sparked a rally before the second began by attacking Jaylin Williams in the post to draw free throws, grabbing an offensive rebound and throwing a go-ahead pass to Holiday for one of his eight assists. Pritchard set one of his 13 highest assist totals for the sixth time since March began, and Horford called his contributions crucial to Wednesday’s win.

Brown’s proved detrimental early, turning the ball over five times for the first time since Feb. 11. He admitted after the game that a left hand strain, or sprain, hampered his efforts that he’ll have to manage as the regular season nears a close. He made up for a s*** night, as he described it, by fronting Chet Holmgren twice into the second, the latter time allowing Porzingis to eradicate his shot attempt on a night where Holmgren shot 5-for-14. Brown returned the favor for Porzingis, tossing him a pass behind his back on the drive on the next possession for a three in what became a 27-point Porzingis performance.

“In a game like tonight, even if it’s not going well, quote-unquote, offensively, (Brown’s) ability to rebound,” Mazzulla said. “I thought the two plays he made in the first half where he tried to take the charge on Holmgren, and then he got the block at the end of the quarter which saved the basket … it might not be going to your expectations offensively. How can you still impact the game? He’s taken pride in that.”

The Thunder came back from down 16 before halftime to within seven early in the third before Mazzulla pulled Brown and Porzingis to play Pritchard and Horford early, a move he called a response to Oklahoma City changing its substitution pattern. Pritchard hit Horford on the roll immediately, then set him up for three around back-to-back Tatum finishes inside the arc, including one of four times Boston’s players turned their own miss into points.

Oklahoma City slowed the Celtics successfully with some zone after switching successfully early against Porzingis. Another adjustment Boston had to make after a slow start. Celtics assistant DJ MacLeay told Porzingis to change the angle on his screening midway through the game to secure better positioning against the mismatch. It led to some vintage, early season style low-post finishes from him. His pass to Derrick White effectively sealed the game early in the fourth, leading by 18 shortly after Brown’s breakaway dunk. When Brown saw Porzingis stuff Williams for one of five blocks moments later, he saw what could make Boston impossible in spite of missed shots.

“K.P., he’s a key piece in everything we’re trying to do,” Brown said. “K.P. is physical when he’s challenging guys at the rim. When he’s alert to the doubles. He’s not flopping and he’s holding his ground. K.P. has been extremely impactful, so we just want to encourage to bring that side out, because the more we see that K.P., the less we’ll lose.”