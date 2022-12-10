Jaylen Brown is Heading for his FIRST ALL NBA Award

Keith Smith covers the NBA for Spotrac and the Celtics for Celtics Blog. Keith stops by the show to discuss the Celtics historic offense and how it could get better, the team’s mindset after games, and why Jaylen Brown SHOULD make an All-NBA team this year. Twitter: @KeithSmithNBA

TIMESTAMPS:

2:43 Celtics are unquestionably focused on this season

14:33 The offense is getting BETTER

21:20 Rob’s return will unlock ANOTHER level

31:21 Jaylen is hunting for an All-NBA spot

43:35 Derrick White’s new found jump shot

