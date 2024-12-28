Close Menu
Jaylen Brown is Somehow Still UNDERRATED | You Got Boston

Noa Dalzell reacts to Jaylen and the Celtics bouncing back against Indiana
Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell recaps the Celtics 142-105 win over the Pacers, led by Jaylen Brown’s 44-point night. Payton Pritchard flirted with a triple-double, Jordan Walsh had his best game as a Celtic, and the Celtics defense was as crisp as we’ve seen in weeks. Noa breaks down what went right for the Celtics on the first of a two-game mini-series against Indiana.

