Jaylen Brown Receives Pain Killing Injection in Troublesome Right Knee Ahead of Playoffs

Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown received a pain management injection in his right knee as he continues to deal with a mysterious right knee ailment according to a report from ESPN. Brown has missed Boston’s last two games but is expected to be ready for the playoffs according to the report.
The injury has hampered Brown for the last month or so. He missed 6 games in March and looks like he will close the season sitting out Boston’s final 3.
Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown received pain management injections in his troublesome right knee this week in an effort promote healing before the Celtics begin their title defense, league sources told ESPN. https://t.co/8WSceFfUwp https://t.co/8WSceFfUwp
— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) April 12, 2025
There is some question as to what type of injection Brown is receiving, how effective it can be and for how long it can remain effective. It has been reported that Brown is suffering from a bone bruise. For context, Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell received an injection for a bone bruise in early March of last season. He missed 12 of the Cavs final 14 games heading into the postseason. Mitchell played and played well in round 1 but had to be shut down in the Cavs round two loss to the Celtics after the pain became too great.
The supposed bone bruise that’s been bothering him for a year is likely not really a bone bruise and probably more cartilage/meniscus irritation.
Also, “pain management” injections and “to promote healing” typically don’t go together unless it was an orthobiologic injection… https://t.co/P4lUhddHiD
— Brian Sutterer MD (@BrianSuttererMD) April 12, 2025
The last time Brown took the court he played 22 very ineffective minutes vs the Knicks, scoring only 6 points on 2 of 8 shooting. After that game Kristaps Porzingis expressed concern over Brown’s injury, pleading for his teammate to prioritize rest.
Brown has denied that reaching the 65 game threshold necessary for postseason award eligibility factored into his decision to play through the injury.