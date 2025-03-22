Jaylen Brown Suffers Injury Setback Which Could Cost Him Postseason Honors

Boston Celtics All-Star wing Jaylen Brown will miss at least the team’s next two games as he continues to deal with a right knee injury.

The team announced Friday prior to the Celtics game vs the Utah Jazz that Brown was dealing with a bone bruise with a posterior impingement in his right knee. He’ll miss the team’s next two games and be reevaluated on Monday morning.

Injury Report update: Jaylen Brown has been diagnosed with a bone bruise with posterior impingement in his right knee. He’ll miss the next two games and will be reevaluated on Monday. https://t.co/twYXO8qSp8 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 22, 2025

Brown, has missed two of the team’s last 3 games dealing with the same knee issue.

As the Celtics sit comfortably in the second seed of the Eastern Conference with a 50-19 record, Brown’s injury is unlikely to have a significant impact on the playoff race. Boston remains six games behind the top-seeded Cavaliers while holding a seven-game cushion over the third-seeded Knicks, allowing Brown enough time to rest and get right for the playoffs.

For Brown, however, this puts the Celtics star at risk of missing the 65-game threshold to be eligible for any postseason honors including All-NBA team considerations. The four-time All-Star has played in 56 games this season and must play in nine of the last eleven games of the season to reach the requirements.

This season, Brown has averaged 22.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.3 steals in 35.3 minutes per game.

It’s possible Brown didn’t have the numbers to make it this season but this latest health setback could remove all doubt.