Jaylen Brown Latest + Celtics Summer League Recap

The Garden Report’s John Zannis, Jimmy Toscano and Bobby Manning provide reactions to the absence of Jaylen Brown’s contract extension. We also delve into key takeaways from the Summer League, focusing on the notable performance of Rookie Jordan Walsh. Additionally, we’ll discuss Grant Williams’ recent statements about his departure from the Celtics, and his relationship with Joe Mazzulla.

Trending Celtics Situation with Jaylen Brown Not Abnormal

