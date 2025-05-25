Jaylen Brown on knee injury, Celtics offseason, 741 Performance and more | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell exclusively caught up with Jaylen Brown at a 741 Performance pop-up in Boston – he dove into his offseason plans, what it’s like to be an entrepreneur, his mindset after the Celtics season ended, and much more. Jaylen spent five hours in the rain getting to know each and every Celtics fan. Noa goes live to recap the event, what she learned from her conversation with Brown, and much more.
Episode Timeline:
0:00 Noa’s Exclusive with Jaylen Brown
6:00 Inside 741 Performance and Jaylen launching his own shoe
9:20 Jaylen wants to spend summer in Boston
11:00 Jaylen Brown’s knee
16:15 Jaylen Brown’s grandpa supports him at his event
17:00 Just rumors
23:15 Noa reviews 741 rovers and answers questions!
_____________________________________________________________________________
Photo Credit to @a_ciggs / 741 Performance