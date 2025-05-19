Jaylen Brown Played Through Partial Meniscus Tear

Bobby Manning, Noa Dalzell and John Zannis discuss the news that Jaylen Brown played through a partial meniscus tear late this season along with their takeaways from Celtics exit interviews on Saturday after losing 4-2 to the Knicks.

