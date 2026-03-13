Jaylen Brown & SGA Battle in Celtics-Thunder | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell recaps the Celtics 104-102 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, headlined by a big-time game from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (35 points, 9 assists). Jaylen Brown held his own, finishing with 34 points and drawing 14 free throws – largely from Lu Dort. And, how the Celtics ‘others’ kept the team afloat with Jayson Tatum and Derrick White sidelined.

0:00 – Reaction to Celtics loss to Thunder

3:05 – Battle between SGA and Jaylen Brown

4:15 – Jaylen Brown performance

5:20 – How Celtics lost this game

7:18 – Noa thinks SGA will go down as one of greatest guards in NBA history

8:01 – More on Jaylen Brown performance tonight

10:12 – Payton Pritchard performance

11:22 – Prizepicks

12:22 – Celtics supporting cast keep them in it

15:19 – Celtics live ball turnovers cost them game

16:30 – Neemias Queta struggles in game

16:59 – Thoughts on Celtics road trip

17:52 – Final thoughts on loss

21:44 – Wrapping up!

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