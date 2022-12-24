Jaylen Brown Shifts Celtics Energy vs Timberwolves

The Garden Report Postgame Show crew discuss Jaylen Brown’s 36 point performance vs the Timberwolves. In a much needed bounce back before their Christmas Day matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, Jaylen Brown shifted Boston’s energy late in the game. After a stretch of games where the Celtics looked lost and the team played without good rhythm or cohesion, it was their stars who delivered them the win over the Timberwolves.

Brown scored 23 of his 36 points in the 4th quarter to lead Boston to 121-109 victory on Friday night.

FULL SHOW: https://youtu.be/hE5FTRIU0P0

We’re on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

Please fill out and submit this form to receive if you qualify for a free PHENOMENAL t-shirt: https://form.jotform.com/223465547726060

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channel!

Trending Aaron Nesmith Reflects on Time with Celtics and Pacers Trade

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/GARDEN for a FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Go to https://calm.com/garden & support our programming by taking advantage of a 40% discount on a Calm premium subscription! Calm is the only application that has PROVEN results in assisting people with meditation, relaxation and anxiety relief.

Get rid of useless subscriptions with Rocket Money now. Go to https://rocketmoney.com/garden. Seriously, it could save you HUNDREDS per year. Cancel your unnecessary subscriptions right now!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!