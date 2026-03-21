Jaylen Brown Should be a Shoo-In for First Team All-NBA | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell recaps the team’s clutch win over the Memphis Grizzlies, led by Jaylen Brown, who had 30 points, 6 assists, and 6 rebounds, and Luka Garza, who finished the game with 22 points (his most as a Celtic) and 8 rebounds.

0:00 Start

2:35 Jaylen Brown should be a shoo-in for First Team All-NBA

9:30 PrizePicks

11:05 Luka Garza’s career night

15:00 Derrick White huge in fourth quarter (11 points, group starts 21-5 run)

17:00 Offensive rebounds

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