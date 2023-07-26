Jaylen Brown Signs Extension with Celtics

Bobby Manning, A. Sherrod Blakely, and Nick Gelso from The Garden Report deliver their reactions to the recent announcement that Boston Celtics’ star, Jaylen Brown, has put pen to paper on a five-year contract worth $304 million. The deal sets a new record, being the most lucrative agreement ever reached in NBA history.

