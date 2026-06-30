Jaylen Brown Situation is a Mess on Eve of Free Agency

We’re less than 24 hours away from the beginning of the NBA free agency negotiation period, and there’s lots of buzz involving the Celtics. Join John Zannis, Bobby Manning, and Jimmy Toscano as they discuss the latest rumors and rumblings surrounding potential targets, Jaylen Brown, and more.

0:00 – Intro

1:45 – The State of the Celtics

2:45 – Portland Acquires Ja Morant

4:00 – Jaylen Brown is Frustrated

15:40 – What is Jaylen Brown Worth?

24:30 – PrizePicks

26:00 – Bobby Marks Analytics Comments

38:00 – How Did the Front Office Midjudge the Situation?

46:00 – Who’s Left in the Jaylen Brown Race?

51:51 – Superchats

1:04:05 – How Has This Affected Jaylen’s Reputation?

1:18:00 – What Can the Celtics Do?

1:27:00 – Wrapping Up!

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