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Jaylen Brown Snubbed in MVP Poll | Celtics Daily

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Bobby Manning reacted to the ESPN straw poll result that placed Jaylen Brown fifth in the MVP race behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic, discussed Jayson Tatum’s triple-double in Celtics vs Heat and Nikola Vucevic remaining out with his broken finger in Celtics vs Bucks on Friday.

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