Jaylen Brown Struggling for Celtics + Are Nuggets Being Underrated?

In the latest episode of the Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast, Gary Tanguay leads discussion about the Boston Celtics finally looking mortal, if the 76ers should be considered contenders, check in to the start of the NCAA basketball season, and much more!

00:35 Celtics & Jaylen Brown

09:30 Nick Nurse better for Philly than Doc?

11:57 Are the Nuggets or Warriors contenders?

15:30 Wemby slowing down

18:57 The best and worst coaches to cover

36:00 College basketball

41:25 Closing thoughts

This episode of the Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast is brought to you by FanDuel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering parter of the CLNS Media NetworkRight now, NEW customers get ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS with any winning FIVE DOLLAR MONEYLINE BET! So, visit https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON and kick off the NFL season. FanDuel, Official Partner of the NFL. 21+ and present in MA. Hope is here. First online real money wager only. $5 pregame moneyline wager required. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. GamblingHelpLineMa.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support. Play it smart from the start! GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234.