Jaylen Brown Supermax Deal Won’t Prevent Potential Trade for Celtics

Jared Weiss covers the Boston Celtics and the NBA for The Athletic. Jared joins the show to focus on the future of Joe Mazzulla and the coaching staff, Jaylen’s max contract, and the rotation tweak for ’23-24. Twitter: @JaredWeissNBA

Available for download on iTunes and Spotify on Wednesday, May 31st, 2023.

3:54 Mazzulla will most likely stay

11:04 “Assistants leaving to Houston” is premature

20:52 Jaylen’s potentially crippling deal

33:52 Can the Celtics afford to keep Malcolm Brogdon?

