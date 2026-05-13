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Jaylen Brown Trade Rumors & Early Off-Season Temperature Check | Garden Report

The Garden Report crew reacts to recent Giannis-for-Jaylen rumors
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

The Garden Report goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s John Zannis, Jimmy Toscano & Bobby Manning as they discuss the latest Jaylen Brown and Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors as well as just take a temperature check on the offseason so far following the Boston Celtics 1st round playoff exit at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers.

0:00 – Intro
3:35 – Giannis Trade Rumors
7:00 – Atlanta in the Mix For Brown?
10:30 – A Lot of Fans Are Panicked
21:10 – PrizePicks
24:40 – 76ers Swept by Knicks
32:30 – Big Changes Coming
38:30 – Would Giannis Fit With Tatum?
48:00 – Superchats
1:04:20 – Speculation Alert
1:15:30 – Wrapping Up!

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