Jaylen Brown Trade Rumors & Early Off-Season Temperature Check | LIVE Garden Report

Tune into a live Garden Report tonight at 8 PM ET! As the Garden Report goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s John Zannis, Jimmy Toscano & Bobby Manning as they discuss the latest Jaylen Brown and Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors. They also react to the NBA Draft Lottery and the latest happening around the NBA including reacting to the 76ers being swept out of the playoffs by the New York Knicks. They also take a temperature check on the offseason so far following the Boston Celtics 1st round playoff exit at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers. You won’t want to miss The Garden Report LIVE Tonight!

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