Jaylen Brown Undergoes Knee Surgery | Garden Report Instant Reaction

On this episode of The Garden Report, Bobby Manning and John Zannis react to the breaking news that Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has undergone knee surgery. The guys discuss what this means for Brown’s future, whether he can return to All-NBA form, and how it might affect Boston’s offseason plans. Does this make a trade more or less likely? And what can Brad Stevens realistically do to retool the roster?

⏰️0:00 EPISODE TIMELINE⏰️

1:00 Instant Reaction

8:15 Can Jaylen Brown return to form?

21:00 Does this make trade more likely or less likely?

44:40 KD or JB: Who has more value?

47:00 What can Brad do?

