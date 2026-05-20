Jaylen Brown vs SAS & Are The Celtics Still Contenders? | The Garden Report

Join The Garden Report’s John Zannis, Bobby Manning, and Jimmy Toscano as they provide the latest thoughts on the Celtics’ offseason, including a festering feud between Jaylen Brown and Stephen A. Smith. Plus, after the Thunder and Spurs showed out in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, could the Celtics still contend in years to come?

0:00 – Intro

5:00 – Celtics Are Far From SAS and OKC

8:00 – Celtics Draft Mishaps

11:00 – Maximizing Celtics’ Potential

20:00 – Giannis or Bust?

23:00 – PrizePicks

26:00 – How Should Celtics Approach Offseason?

43:00 – LeBron to Boston?

1:03:00 – Super Chats

1:09:00 – Jaylen Brown vs Stephen A. Smith

1:17:00 – What is Jaylen’s Endgame?

1:33:00 – Brown Finishes 6th in MVP Voting

1:38:00 – Reflecting on Tatum Sitting Out Game 7

1:45:00 – Wrapping Up!

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