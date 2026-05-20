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Jaylen Brown vs SAS & Are The Celtics Still Contenders? | The Garden Report

The Garden Report crew reacts to the developing feud
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Join The Garden Report’s John Zannis, Bobby Manning, and Jimmy Toscano as they provide the latest thoughts on the Celtics’ offseason, including a festering feud between Jaylen Brown and Stephen A. Smith. Plus, after the Thunder and Spurs showed out in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, could the Celtics still contend in years to come?

0:00 – Intro
5:00 – Celtics Are Far From SAS and OKC
8:00 – Celtics Draft Mishaps
11:00 – Maximizing Celtics’ Potential
20:00 – Giannis or Bust?
23:00 – PrizePicks
26:00 – How Should Celtics Approach Offseason?
43:00 – LeBron to Boston?
1:03:00 – Super Chats
1:09:00 – Jaylen Brown vs Stephen A. Smith
1:17:00 – What is Jaylen’s Endgame?
1:33:00 – Brown Finishes 6th in MVP Voting
1:38:00 – Reflecting on Tatum Sitting Out Game 7
1:45:00 – Wrapping Up!

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