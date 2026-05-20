Jaylen Brown vs Stephen A. Smith Feud: Does it Matter? | Garden Report

In the most recent episode of The Garden Report, hosts John Zannis, Bobby Manning, and Jimmy Toscano discuss the latest offseason drama with the Celtics this time featuring Jaylen Brown and Stephen A. Smith and the feud between the two. The guys discuss the situation and what to make of it and look at what the end goal Jaylen is trying to get from this and why it seems like his goal is to control the narrative.

FULL EPISODE OF THE GARDEN REPORT: https://youtube.com/live/jpoijcv9FZo?feature=share

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