Close Menu
Subscribe
Featured Videos

Jaylen Brown Wants to Stay in Boston

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

In this episode of The Garden Report, Noa Dalzell, John Zannis, Bobby Manning, and Jimmy Toscano discuss the latest on Jaylen Brown — including whether he’ll need offseason knee surgery and insight from Noa’s recent conversation with the four-time All-Star.

FULL EPISODE:

SUBSCRIBE to @TheGardenReport ⤵️

🍎Apple: ⁠⁠bit.ly/44NYVRP⁠⁠

✳️Spotify: ⁠⁠tinyurl.com/svjft9sk⁠⁠

📺YouTube: ⁠⁠youtube.com/@CLNSMEDIA⁠⁠

Join Our Discord Server: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://clnsmedia.com/discord⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

The Garden Report on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS⁠⁠⁠⁠ Download the app today and use Code CLNS at PrizePicks.com/CLNS & Get $50 instantly when you play $5

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.