Jaylen Brown WILL Make Another LEAP for Celtics | BIG 3 NBA Podcast

On this week’s show,  Sherrod Blakely, Kwani Lunis, and Gary Washburn discuss the Dallas Mavericks, who are reportedly interested in pursuing a trade involving Boston’s Jrue Holiday.  We also take a trip back into the Gary Washburn time machine and discuss discounted sneakers from his childhood, which was part of a larger conversation about Jaylen Brown whose shoe line includes affordable-priced sneakers for kids.

0:00 – Welcome

1:34 – Jaylen Brown sneaker pop up shop in Boston

6:30 – Getting shoes growing up

13:00 – Expectations for Jaylen Brown next season

16:50 – Gary shows picture of old shoes

19:30 – Report: Mavericks interested in Jrue Holiday

26:30 – Will Jrue Holiday be traded this offseason?

28:47 – Will Brad Stevens approach trades differently?

32:45 – Subscribe to the Big 3 NBA Podcast

33:30 – Thunder hold 3-1 series lead over Timberwolves

38:43 – Pacers hold 3-1 series lead over Knicks

47:00 – Wrapping up

