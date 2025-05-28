Jaylen Brown WILL Make Another LEAP for Celtics | BIG 3 NBA Podcast

On this week’s show, Sherrod Blakely, Kwani Lunis, and Gary Washburn discuss the Dallas Mavericks, who are reportedly interested in pursuing a trade involving Boston’s Jrue Holiday. We also take a trip back into the Gary Washburn time machine and discuss discounted sneakers from his childhood, which was part of a larger conversation about Jaylen Brown whose shoe line includes affordable-priced sneakers for kids.
0:00 – Welcome
1:34 – Jaylen Brown sneaker pop up shop in Boston
6:30 – Getting shoes growing up
13:00 – Expectations for Jaylen Brown next season
16:50 – Gary shows picture of old shoes
19:30 – Report: Mavericks interested in Jrue Holiday
26:30 – Will Jrue Holiday be traded this offseason?
28:47 – Will Brad Stevens approach trades differently?
32:45 – Subscribe to the Big 3 NBA Podcast
33:30 – Thunder hold 3-1 series lead over Timberwolves
38:43 – Pacers hold 3-1 series lead over Knicks
47:00 – Wrapping up